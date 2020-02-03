EFCC Arraigns Rep Member over Alleged N300m Fraud

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a member of the House of Representatives and former Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) and Gas Resources, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, over corruption and fraud allegations in the sum of N320.1 million.

He was arraigned alongside two firms — Airworld Technologies Limited and Oyien Homes Limited — on an 11-count criminal charge before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to him.

Following his not-guilty plea, the lawyer to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, prayed the court to fix a date for trial to commence.

He also asked the court to order the remand of the defendant in prison custody, pending the commencement of trial.

However Mutu’s lawyer, Mr Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), prayed the court to release the defendant to him but the request was vehemently…