Lagos Sets up Incident Command for Coronavirus

Segun James

As reports of the fast-spreading coronavirus become almost pandemic across the world, the Lagos State government in a bid to prevent an outbreak on Monday launched an Incident Command System.

To show the importance the state government attaches to the prevention of the disease, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be the Commander of the Incident Command System.

Sanwo-Olu, while launching the Incident Command System, said the measure is not to stigmatise citizens of any country but to serve as a precautionary measure taken in the interest of the people.

The governor noted that relevant health professionals, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health, would be deployed in the Lagos International Airport for a higher level of monitoring.

He assured the people that the state government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will continue to provide communication and create public awareness.

According to him, “What we have…