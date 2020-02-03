N’Assembly Leadership Meets President This Week over Insecurity

Adeboye leads protest as CAN demands overhaul of security architecture

Military helmsmen rally retired colleagues on Nigeria’s Unity

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja, Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and James Sowole in Akure

The leadership of the National Assembly is to meet this week with President Muhammadu Buhari over the tenure of military service chiefs and the rising insecurity in the country, a reliable source told THISDAY yesterday.

Senators and House of Representatives members had last Wednesday called for the resignation of the service chiefs, failing which the president should remove them over the rising insecurity in the country.

When the president met with the military chiefs a day after, the nation was told that the request of the legislators was not discussed, indicating disregard for the legislature’s concerns.

“I am shocked that they said our resolution was not discussed,” the source, who is in the leadership of the National…