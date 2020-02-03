Sahara Group Dedicates February to Campaign against Substance Abuse

Leading energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has said it is dedicating the month of February to a campaign against substance abuse which claims the lives of 11.8 million each year, that is more than the number of deaths from all cancers.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, the firm said the focus of the campaign tagged #CleanLoveFeb, is to sensitize the public, particularly young people, to the dangers of substance abuse, adding that it will involve various activities across Sahara Group’s locations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

In 2018, Sahara Group, according to the statement, launched an initiative to shift the focus of Valentine’s Day from a one-day event to a month-long activity aimed at taking the celebration of love to the level of giving more attention to serious global issues.

Obioma stated that the initiative commenced with the “GreenLove” campaign in February…