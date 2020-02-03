Stock Market Investors Gain N1.9tn in January





Goddy Egene

Investors in the Nigerian equities market recorded a growth of N1.88 trillion in their wealth in January while the market recorded a turnover of 9.877 billion shares worth N129.626 billion.

Having declined by 14.6 per cent last year, stakeholders were upbeat that the market would recover this year as investors embarked on bargain hunting.

True to expectations, the market started the year on a bullish note with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index and market capitalisation peaking at 29,710.56 and N15.304 trillion respectively on January 20.

However, the market began to decline in the last week of the month as some investors embarked on profit-taking, coupled with negative reactions that greeted the mixed earnings reported by some companies in their 2019 full-year interim results.

Despite witnessing five days of negative performance, the market still ended January with a gain of N1.88 trillion as the market capitalisation rose from N12.969 trillion to…





