Surviving Chopper Crash Miraculous, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described his survival of the February 2, 2019 helicopter crash as an act of miracle.

The vice president yesterday marked the one-year of surviving the 2019 helicopter crash with a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja.

Osinbajo and 11 other persons had survived the helicopter crash at Kabba, Kogi State, while campaigning for the 2019 general election.

The vice president was joined at the thanksgiving by his wife, Dolapo, family members and his aides, including some of those who were with him during the crash.

Osinbajo, who spoke with State House correspondents after the service, said it was an awesome and incredible deliverance.

“I think what happened on that occasion was so amazing; so miraculous; 12 of us in a helicopter; the helicopter crashed and not one scratch on anyone of us.

“That’s just incredible; so, we can only continue to thank God and to praise the Lord Jesus…