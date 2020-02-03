US: We Informed Nigeria of Impending Visa Ban Since March 2019





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United States government has revealed that it notified all foreign governments of a change in its performance metrics for identity-management and information sharing criteria since March 11, 2019.

It added that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the worst-performing countries for further interagency review and for an assessment of the potential impact of visa restrictions

The US government in a proclamation published on the White House website said that Nigeria and the five other affected countries were among the worst-performing in the world.

It stated: “The process began on March 11, 2019, when the United States government formally notified all foreign governments (except for Iran, Syria, and North Korea) about the refined performance metrics for the identity-management and information-sharing criteria,” the proclamation read.

“DHS identified the worst-performing countries for further interagency review and for an assessment of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper