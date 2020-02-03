WHO: Garlic, Salt Water Can’t Prevent Coronavirus Infection

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that eating garlic and regularly rinsing nose with saline solution will not guard against coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV).

Information obtained from WHO’s website on Monday dispelled various myths and rumours surrounding the 2019-nCoV that could potentially harm the public’s health.

WHO refuted some of the myths and rumours, noting that garlic was a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties.

“However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from 2019-nCoV,” it said.

Also, it noted that there was no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline solution has protected people from the coronavirus infection.

Also, it said that eating or putting on sesame oil does not block the 2019-nC0V from entering the body, adding that sesame oil does not kill coronavirus.

“There are some chemical disinfectants that can kill the…