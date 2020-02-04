17 States Commence Payment of Minimum Wage, Says NLC





By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that 17 states have so far commenced the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in their employment.

The labour movement also said that negotiations on the payment of the new minimum wage are still on-going in 16 states.

According to detailed updates made available to journalists on Tuesday at its National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Abuja on the progress made on the implementation of the new minimum wage by the states, NLC said that only Taraba State is yet to begin negotiation with its workers.

It said that while agreement has been reached on the new minimum wage in Cross River, Enugu and Sokoto States, the parties have not signed it.

States that have commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage are Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Sokoto, Yobe and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NLC also said that 20 states have not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper