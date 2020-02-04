Address Rising Insecurity Now, NLC Tells Buhari

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Organised Labour has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take necessary steps to check the upsurge in killings, abductions, kidnappings and other crimes in the country.

Apparently lending support to the move by the governors from the South West zone to set up a security outfit known as Amotekun, NLC said the clamour for regional security was as a result of deteriorating insecurity in the country.

While addressing the meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the congress on Tuesday, NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that although the administrationn of President Muhammadu Buhari recorded impressive performance in tackling Boko Haram insurgency and insecurity shortly after assumption of office in 2015, the situation appears to have deteriorated, thus requiring immediate intervention.

He said the Boko Haram insurgents had relentlessly been hitting soft and…