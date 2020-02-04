Akeredolu Meets Buhari Today over Amotekun

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, will today in the Presidential Villa meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the South-west regional security outfit, Amotekun, to formally brief the president on the necessity for the security network.

THISDAY learnt yesterday that the governor who will meet with the president at 3p.m, will personally be discussing the matter with him for the first time.

It was learnt that the president had earlier expressed reservations over the decisions of the South-west Governors to launch a programme of that magnitude without personally consulting him.

But the South-west governors had explained that they carried the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, along in the preparation towards the launch of the outfit on January 9, this year, and had believed that the IG as the head of the internal security mechanism in the country and an appointee of the president would keep…