Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Applies to Raise N1.057bn Capital

Goddy Egene

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc (CHI) has applied to raise about N1.057 billion from shareholders via a rights issue, as part of its recapitalisation exercise.

In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), through its stockbrokers, CHI applied to make a rights issue of 2.033 billion ordinary shares of N0.50 each at N0.52 per share on the basis of one new share for every four ordinary shares held.

Shareholders of the insurance company had last November approved the raising of additional funds to boost its operations, play a leading role in the industry and deliver superior returns on investments.

At an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM), the shareholders authorised the directors to raise, whether by way of private/public, special offering, rights issue or a combination or any other method(s) they deem fit, additional capital of up to N4.5 billion or its equivalent whether locally or internationally or a combination…