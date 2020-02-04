Coronavirus: Drama as House Kicks against Evacuation of Nigerians from China





﻿*Diaspora Commission denies receiving letter from Nigerians demanding urgent evacuation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

There was a mild drama on the floor of the House on Tuesday when the lawmakers vehemently kicked against the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Wuhan Province, China, the epicentre of Coronavirus.

The Chinese government had on Monday said that no Nigerian in the Wuhan Province, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak is affected by the deadly virus that has ravaged the country.

But at the resumption of plenary Tuesday, a motion titled the urgent need to quarantine and evacuate Nigerians stranded in Wuhan, China, was moved by Hon. Ben Kalu.

Immediately Kalu moved the motion, the lawmakers started grumbling, which forced the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to ask him to read the title of the motion again.

Kalu said, “The motion is on the urgent need to quarantine and evacuate stranded Nigerians in Wuhan.”

After reading it, the Speaker said Kalu had managed to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper