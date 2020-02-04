Gowon, Sultan, Kukah, Turai Yar’Adua for Farida Waziri’s Book Launch

The public presentation of a book, One Step Ahead-Life As A Spy, Detective And Anti-Graft Czar, written by former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs Farida Waziri, has been scheduled for February 11.

The book presentation will hold at the Ladi Kwali Hall and Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja at 10am.

Top on the list of eminent Nigerians expected at the occasion include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the special guest of honour; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon who is the chairman of the event and former First Lady, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua as mother of the day, while state governors, ministers, top security chiefs, captains of industries and other distinguished Nigerians are expected as guests of honour.

Listed as royal fathers of the day are the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris; Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu…