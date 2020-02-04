High Expectations in Kogi as Bello Takes Oath of Office for Second Term

Ibrahim Oyewale writes that Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello of Kogi State has promised to redouble his efforts at good governance, in order to score better ratings in his second tenure

As January 27, 2020 marked the beginning of the second tenure of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello in office as 4th executive governor of Kogi State, expectations are high that the incoming administration may provide a paradigm shift from what it used to be, to what it ought to be, in terms of rapid development in the Confluence State

No doubt, the last four years have been filled with mixed feelings as opinion are sharply divided over some of the government’s policies and style governance. To this end, some school of thought are of the view that the first term of the administration was eventful after all and the governor has excellently done very well. This was strictly based on their empirical observations.

Watchers of political events in Kogi State have scored…