Ortom Expresses Worry over Increasing Security Challenges

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed worry over the increasing security challenges in the country, even as he said with the establishment of Operation Agro Rangers in the state, the fight against crime will be complemented.

The governor stated this Tuesday at the launch of Agro Rangers at the zonal headquarters of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Makurdi.

He further commended the federal government for approving the establishment of Operation Agro-Rangers in the country.

Ortom also lauded the NSCDC personnel for their resilience and doggedness in ensuring that peace and tranquility returns in the state.

He further commended President Muhammedu Buhari for sending additional security personnel especially Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) that comprises Special Forces across the security agencies in the country to the state to curb criminality.

The governor charged the Agro-Rangers…