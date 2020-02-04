Revealed! Trilateral Agreement on Abacha Loot Obligates Nigeria to Repay Lost Funds on Returned Assets

More details of the trilateral agreement signed on Monday by the United States, Bailiwick of Jersey and Nigeria for the repatriation of $308 million Abacha loot have emerged as a clause in that agreement obligates Nigeria to repay any funds lost as a result of any new corruption or fraud to the account established to hold the returned assets.

This was revealed in a statement issued Tuesday by Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson of the US Department of State.

The three countries had on Monday at a ceremony hosted by the US Department of State in Washington DC., signed an agreement approving the repatriation of $308 million looted by former Nigerian Military Dictator General Sani Abacha to support three critical infrastructure projects in the country.

The three critical projects which were previously authorised by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian legislature are the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Abuja-Kano road.

Thisday Newspaper