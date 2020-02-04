SEC DG Harps on Importance of Private Equity Firms for Economic Growth

Goddy Egene

The acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms Mary Uduk, has stressed the importance of Private Equity (PE) for business and economic growth, saying there are many business opportunities where PE firms can tap into in Nigeria.

Uduk stated this at the Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie second PE summit with the theme: ‘Drivers, disruptors and unlocking value’ in Lagos. She noted that Nigeria has lots of startups with robust business plans, many profitable unlisted companies with established cash-generating capacity, as well as public companies with solid customer bases, proven products, and high-quality management that can attract PE firms.

“I see an improved investment climate, friendly market rules and regulations as well as increased investor education as essential elements for attracting PE investments in Nigeria. Towards this, the commission is…