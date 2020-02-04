THISDAY Suspends Two Deputy Editors over Report on Oyedepo

The management of THISDAY Newspapers Limited has suspended two of its deputy editors, Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye, over the story: “Drama as US Embassy Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa,” published last Friday.

The story, which claimed that Bishop Oyedepo was denied visa by the US Embassy, was subsequently refuted by the embassy to be false.

Following the rebuttal, the newspaper management investigated the publication and found that the two deputy editors failed to follow its well established traditions of carrying out the necessary checks and confirmations expected of personnel of their status in a sensitive story of that nature.

They were, therefore, suspended indefinitely.

The newspaper had on Saturday published a Corrigendum, acknowledging the error in the publication, and apologised to the revered Bishop for the embarrassment the story might have caused him.