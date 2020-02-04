World Cancer Day: FG Puts Number of Deaths from Cancer at 72,000 Annually

* NMA laments poor execution of action plan against cancer

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the number of deaths caused by cancer in the country annually is 72,000 while about 102,000 new cases of cancer are recorded annually.

The frightening statistics came just as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed worry over what it described as low implementation of Nigeria’s cancer control action plan.

The minister spoke at a press briefing held in Abuja to commemorate the 2020 World Cancer Day.

While giving statistics on the occurrence of the disease, Ehanire said for a number of factors there is an increase cancer cases in the Niger Delta area of the country.

The minister said government was partnering the American Cancer Society and Clinton Health Access Initiative to make 16 chemotherapy medications available at 65 per cent cheaper than the current market cost.

Thisday Newspaper