Abuja 2020: Dare Urges Nigerian Lifter to Focus on Gold

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has charged the Nigerian team at the 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Abuja to focus on making the country proud by winning laurels for the country,even as he urged them to avoid distractions.

According to the Special Adviser, Media to the Minister, John Joshua- Akanji , Dare, made the clarion call yesterday when he visited the team’s camp at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Minister restated his commitment to athletes’ welfare, assuring them that he would not allow the politics of sports to hinder him from giving them the best government can offer.

Dare said he was not unaware of the immediate and remote challenges facing Nigerian athletes, promising to shield them from negative effects.

“Without athletes, there is no Sports. So their welfare is of paramount importance to me and the country”

