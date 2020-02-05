Group Announces Formation of Regional Security Outfit for North

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has announced the establishment of a security outfit known as “Shege-Ka-Fasa”, its own version of “Amotekun”to tackle the security challenges facing the north.

Announcing the establishment of the outfit on Wednesday at a news conference in Kaduna, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesman of the group, said the CNG had written to the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) to support the group.

He said the if the northern governors and leaders from the region fail to give the necessary support, the CNG will obtain

the required legal backing for the outfit from the relevant federal authorities.

Abdulhazeez explained that “the outfit is designed to be the vanguard of the entire North, encompassing every ethnic group and religion and would be patriotic in its operations in addition to performing general complimentary tasks for enhancing security in the region”.

He said “If the…