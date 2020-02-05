In Daring Operation, Police Storm Kaduna Forest, Kill 250 Terrorists

Bandits shoot at Police helicopter, injure pilots

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police High Command said Wednesday that special operatives backed by special forces and the police air wing stormed the largest operational camps of the Ansaru terrorist group which also housed other bandits and kidnappers located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, killing 250 members of the group.

A statement issued last night said the operation was carried out by a combined forces of the Police following actionable intelligence at their disposal.

“The operation which commenced in the early hours of today, 5th February, 2020, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence…