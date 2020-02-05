In Landmark Agreement, US to Return $308m Abacha Assets for Infrastructure

•Praises Buhari for fight against corruption

Obinna Chima

The Government of Jersey, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the United States of America have entered into an Asset Recovery Agreement to repatriate over $308 million of forfeited assets to Nigeria.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), described the agreement that would see the return of looted funds to the country as a victory for Nigeria as well as other African countries.

In a joint statement issued yesterday by the three countries, the funds will be deployed in the construction of Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Abuja – Kano expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

According to the statement, the funds were laundered through the US banking system and then held in bank accounts in Jersey in the name of Doraville Properties Corporation, a BVI company, and in the name of the son of the former…