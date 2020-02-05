Insecurity: House to Work with Service Chiefs to End Boko Haram War

Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, told the service chiefs that Nigerians are on the necks of their representatives over the security situation in the country.

The Speaker stated this at the meeting of the joint House Committees on ‎Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force with the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff.

Gbajabiamila said that while the service chiefs were doing a lot, the anxiety among Nigerians was enough reason for the military commanders to redouble their efforts, challenging them to take the battle to the criminals.

He stated: “I thought I should be here to encourage everybody that we’re all on the same page. We all know the situation in Nigeria today, we can’t hide from it, we can’t shy away from it, we cannot pretend that it doesn’t exist.

“We spent practically the whole day on Wednesday (January 29) discussing the…