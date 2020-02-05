Insecurity is the Issue – THISDAYLIVE

THE HORIZON BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

In the last few days, the National Assembly has appropriately captured the mood of the nation.

The legislators have truly represented their respective constituencies by making insecurity the issue of the moment.

From the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came the call for the resignation of the president, accusing his government of failing to ensure security of lives and property. That may sound as an extreme reaction depending on which side of the partisan divide you stand. Even then, members of the president’s own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the legislative chambers could not help but call for the change of service chiefs at least.

The two main parties in the National Assembly are only giving expression to the anxiety prevalent in many helpless communities about insecurity.

After a flurry of activities in the parliament,…