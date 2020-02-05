Korean Companies to Flood Nigeria as FG Settles SHIN, LADOL Dispute

Peter Uzoho

The positive intervention of the various agencies of the federal government for the resolution of the feud between Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) and LADOL, has boosted the confidence of Korean companies in Nigeria, THISDAY’s investigation has shown.

It was gathered that with the resolution of the feud between SHIN and LADOL, many of the big Korean companies have shown interest in investing in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Multiple sources close to these companies confirmed to THISDAY that some of these companies are planning to establish strong presence in Nigeria.

“The promoters of these companies believe that the intervention of the various agencies of the government is a demonstration of the commitment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to encourage foreign companies to invest in the country,” one of the sources said.

He disclosed that a number of Federal Government…