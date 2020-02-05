NSE, SEC Enhance Capacity for Efficient Derivatives Market





Goddy Egene

In a bid to ensure an efficient derivatives market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday organised a capacity building workshop for operators.

The workshop, which was on the legal and regulatory requirements of derivatives trading for capital market operators, was put together to guide market participants to properly interpret the approved exchange traded derivative rules and recently released SEC’s derivatives and clearing rules, as well as address concerns on the on-boarding process.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “The introduction of exchange- trade derivatives on our bourse is aimed at broadening the options available to support efficient implementation of risk management and investment strategies across diverse asset classes and financial instruments. We are, therefore, delighted to host this event in recognition of the importance of capacity…





Source: Thisday Newspaper