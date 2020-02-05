Oyo, Labour Agree on Minimum Wage

(NLC, TUC express trust in Makinde

Oyo State Government and the Organised Labour on Wednesday reached an agreement on the N30,000 minimum wage passed into law by the Federal Government in 2019.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the pact was reached following a meeting between the state government’s delegation and the organized Labour.

The new minimum wage according to the agreement takes effect from January 2020.

Secretary to the Government of Oyo State (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who chaired the State’s Minimum Wage Implementation Committee, broke the news of the pact reached between Labour and Oyo State Government Wednesday evening.

She said: “We have just signed an agreement and the highlight of the agreement signed is that the least paid worker in Oyo State will earn over N30,000 monthly, in agreement with the minimum wage signed at the federal level.

“We also…