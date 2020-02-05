Police Inspector Commits Suicide in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A Police Inspector, Okon Essien on Wednesday hung himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba.

He was arrested for killing a civilian and was detained at the state CID for investigation and prosecution but he hung himself.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana said the inspector killed himself to avoid trial for murder charges.

He said: “One Inspector Okon Essien detained in State CID cell in Yaba for allegedly shooting and killing one Hassan Usman Stanley was reported to have killed himself.

“The suspect was arrested at Akodo on January 31, 2020 alongside three of his colleagues namely; Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun and Sergeant Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The police officers were said to have intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Usman Stanley and Prosper Okoye along Area…