Sahara Group Tackles Substance Abuse

Sahara Group has said it is dedicating the month of February to a campaign against substance abuse, which claims the lives of 11.8 million each year.

Tagged #CleanLoveFeb, the focus of the campaign is to sensitise the public, particularly young people, to the dangers of substance abuse.

The campaign would involve various activities across Sahara Group’s locations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2018, Sahara Group launched an initiative to shift the focus of Valentine’s Day from a one-day event to a month-long activity aimed at taking the celebration of love to the level of giving more attention to serious global issues.

According to the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, the initiative commenced with the “GreenLove” campaign in February 2018. The focus then was on safeguarding the well-being of the planet earth that is home to almost 8 billion people.

“In 2019 we celebrated #PinkLove to…