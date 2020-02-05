Sell Pressure Persists on NSE, Market Capitalisation Loses N175bn

Sell pressure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) persisted on Wednesday with the market capitalisation shedding N175 billion.

Specifically, the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.645 trillion, dipped N175 billion or 1.19 per cent to close at N14.470 trillion.

Similarly, the All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 338.51 points or 1.19 per cent to close at 28,093.76 compared with 28,432.27 achieved on Tuesday.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks such as Mobil Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, Conoil and NASCON.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited expected more corporate releases to influence investors’ appetite towards the market.

Analysts from Imperial Asset management also expected market to maintain prevailing trend in the next trading session amid foreign investors’ worries on lower oil prices as coronavirus escalate.

Market breadth closed negative, with 18 gainers compared…