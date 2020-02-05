Taming the Cancer Monster – THISDAYLIVE

By Bethel Obioma

On February 4, 2019, Sahara Group staff clad in various shades of pink in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East rallied behind the energy conglomerate’s ‘#PinkLove’ campaign against the cancer scourge. The campaign reinforced the significance of early detection in preventing avoidable morbidity and mortality from cancer. It was Sahara Group’s way of creating awareness and galvanising action against the menace which claimed the lives of 9.6 million people in 2018.

In 2018, Sahara Group launched the initiative of dedicating the month of February to giving global attention to important issues. The maiden campaign was #GreenLove, that sought to promote climate action in response to growing global environmental degradation. This February, the focus is on substance abuse and Sahara will be spreading #CleanLoveFeb to complement efforts aimed at addressing the monster that is gaining so much youth appeal.

