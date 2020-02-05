THE LAGOS BAN ON MOTORCYCLES

The government should develop a framework for effective regulation instead of an outright ban

The crisis that followed the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in some key local government and development areas in Lagos State is quite unfortunate. Yet when in 2016 the then Governor Akinwunmi Ambode first mooted the idea of placing a total ban on the use of these means of commercial transportation in the state, we raised certain pertinent questions that remain unanswered: What are the alternatives for the operators? Will many of them not stray into anti-social activities? How will those presently commuting by commercial motorcycles now move around?

While the growth of Lagos as a mega city requires more modern modes of transportation than these motorcycles and tricycles, phasing them out requires more strategic thinking in the light of recent investments by some formalised ride-hailing platforms under the umbrella of Transportation Hailing…