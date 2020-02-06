Adedayo: Agile Technology Will Boost Firms’ Growth, Profitability 

Chief Executive Officer of Zhill Systems, an information technology consulting firm incorporated in the United States and Nigeria, Olatunji Adedayo, speaks on the importance of emerging technologies in business growth and how organisations can leverage technology for profitability. Emma Okonji brings the excepts:

Agile technology is an evolving technology that is already disrupting the global tech space. What informed your decision to bring the technology to Nigeria, along side other emerging technologies like the cloud computing?

Zhill Systems is an information technology (IT) consulting firm that was incorporated in the United States (US) and Nigeria to offer borderless quality services in cloud computing, tech sales, agile staffing, training, agile and digital transformation. We partner several IT companies to provide end-to-end digital solutions that increases collaborations, productivity and profitability. Some of…