Allegations of Gross Misconduct Laughable, Oyo ALGON Replies Assembly

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has described as laughable and a parliamentarian comedy of error, the allegations of fraud against its members by the state House of Assembly.

The association, in a statement by its Chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, said it rejected the allegation against its members as it smacked of political partisanship and bias, describing the allegations as unnecessary comic relief, unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday said it had unearthed what it called duplication of projects, outrageous contract sum and abandonment of projects in local government and local council development areas in the state between May 2018 and June 2019.

But, reacting to the allegations yesterday, Abass-Aleshinloye said the allegation would not divert ALGON’s attention or the…