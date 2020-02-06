ATCON to Host National Dialogue on ICT

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has finalised plans to host a national dialogue on telecommunications and ICT Sector in Nigeria with a well-researched theme: “Harnessing the Digital Resources for the Building of Our National Economy”.

The national dialogue is planned to hold in Abuja.

The growth across all the sectors of Nigeria’s economy is expected to be exponential as a result of the resolve by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to drive the entire economy through digital resources.

President of ATCON, Olusola Teniola, said: “The National Dialogue on Telecoms and ICT is targeted at changing the narrative of our country’s development through the optimal utilization of digital resources and to achieve this, State Governors, Ministries, Agencies and Sectors like…