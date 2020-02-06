Aviation Experts Seek Collaboration for Air Transport Growth in Africa

Chinedu Eze in Addis Ababa

Aviation experts in Africa have identified collaboration, partnerships and joint ventures as the key for indigenous airlines to retake the region market from international carriers that currently have about 80 per cent dominance of air travel on the continent.

They noted that in a highly competitive environment, African airlines have only 20 per cent of the market in region, down from 60 per cent two decades ago, adding that the region is underserved because in comparison to other continents, Africa’s inter-city connectivity is still very low.

The experts, who converged wednesday on Addis Ababa, Ethiopian capital, to attend the 29th MRO Africa and 8th African Aviation Training Conference and Exhibition, said it is only through partnership that airlines on the continent, which are relatively small, could grow into stronger and bigger carriers to dominate the African air travel market.

The Group…