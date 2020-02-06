Blackout Looms as Fire Guts TCN Station in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Some states in the South-west such as Oyo, Osun and Ogun may experience blackout as a giant transformer at the transmission station belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), at Ayede, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan, was yesterday gutted by fire.

THISDAY learnt that the T1B 150 Mega-volt Arm (MVA) 330KVA 132, transformer, which serves some parts of Ibadan, Iseyin in Oyo; Iwo in Osun State as well as Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, was gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the inferno destroyed some expensive cables that were attached with the transformer.

The Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr. John Ayodele, while speaking with journalists after the fire incident, said Oyo State would be majorly affected by the blackout

He appealed to the customers of IBEDC to exercise patience with t=he distribution company, adding that the TCN would work assiduously to resolve…