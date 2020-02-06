End of the Road for Child Trafficking Syndicate

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team recently smashed a child trafficking syndicate, arrested 12 suspects and rescued six of the abducted children

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari, recently smashed a child trafficking syndicate, which specialised in abducting little children from their homes and selling them to buyers. As at the last count, the operatives had arrested 12 of the suspects from their different operational bases and rescued six of the abducted children.

Members of the syndicate operating in several states in the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were in several groups, one of which involved a couple, Ifeoma Ebony and Emmanuel Onyekwere. These duo transversed the country to steal the children and sold them to middlemen, who in turn sold them to people in dire need of…