FG to Stop Fish Importation in 2022

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Sabo Nanono, wednesday disclosed that the federal government will stop fish importation in 2020 and encourage local fish production.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from the National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN) led by its National President, Dr. Gabriel Ogunsanya in Abuja, the minister stated that time had come for Nigeria to look inward to tap into the huge potential in fisheries and aquaculture for local consumption and export.

He noted that measures were already been put in place by government to actualise the plan.

“This is an area that I think we can join hands and promote. We have to seriously reduce importation of fish into the country.

“Last year we issued about one million licenses. This year I virtually cut it into half.

“I hope next year we will further cut it so that in the next two years we may rely entirely on what we produce here.

“Since you…