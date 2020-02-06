Glo, 9Mobile Intensify Efforts to Commence Operations as PSBs

Emma Okonji

Two months to the end of the six months’ deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for telecom operators to put the infrastructure in place to enable them to obtain full licence to operate as Payment Service Banks (PSBs), the telcos have intensified efforts to meet up with the demand of the apex bank, THISDAY has learnt.

The telcos granted Approval-in-Principle (AIP) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) include: Hope PSB, Money Master PSB and 9PSB. While Money Master PSB is owned by Globacom, 9mobile owns 9PSB.

THISDAY gathered that there were some requirements listed by CBN, which the telcos must meet not later than six months after obtaining the AIP so as to get the full commercial licence to operate PSB.

The requirements sighted by THISDAY in a CBN document include: “An application that must be accompanied with a non-refundable licensing fee of N2 million only in bank draft payable to the Central Bank of Nigeria;…