I Took Pay Cut to Join Man Utd

Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo has explained the circumstances behind his dramatic deadline-day loan move to Old Trafford.
The Nigerian in an interview with Manchester United TV explains what it means for him to sign for his boyhood idols in an exclusive interview with David Stowell, as he looks forward to wearing the red shirt with pride.
Odion, great to see you. You’ve admitted before that you’ve long dreamed of joining United, so how does it feel to be here as a player?
“I’m very happy. First, I want say thank God for making this happen and it’s just like a dream come true for me, because I know many people used to say when they join a team, they say that they dream of playing for that team. Mine was not the case. I supported the team when I was young. People that know me, even back in Nigeria, and even when I was playing at Watford, my team-mates knew that I loved Man United, I support them. When I played…
Source: Thisday Newspaper