INEC Announces Dates for Edo, Ondo Guber Polls

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced dates for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

According to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, the commission has fixed Saturday, September 19, 2020 as the date for the governorship election in Edo State and Saturday, October 10, 2020 for Ondo State.

He further said that the timetable and schedule of activities for the two elections will be published on its website and social media platforms soon.

Yakubu said that the tenure of the governors of Edo and Ondo States will end on November 12, 2020 and February 24, 2021 respectively and pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(2) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 25(8) of the Electoral Act 2010, elections cannot hold earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of an incumbent governor.

Similarly, he said that the commission is…