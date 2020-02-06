Milan Derby, Premier League, La Liga Games to Air Live on GOtv





Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as games from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga will be aired on GOtv this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from 8-9 February, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

The weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday. The game kicks off at 1:30pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

Everton, who were languishing at the bottom of the table in the early part of the season, have been resurgent since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as manager. The Toffees – currently placed ninth – are now more attack-minded, the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi flourishing. They are also tighter at the back, with central defender, Yerry Mina, regaining his form….





Source: Thisday Newspaper