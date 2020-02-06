Supreme Islamic Council Urges Buhari to Declare Emergency on Insecurity

Presidency hits CAN, says ransom payment allegation divisive

ACF, Afenifere, Atiku fault president’s claim on ratio of Boko Haram victims

Deji Elumoye, Omololu Ogunmade, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Concerns about worsening insecurity in the country remained on the front burner wednesday as the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency on insecurity and accused Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of playing politics with the security challenges confronting the country.

The Christian umbrella body also took a hit from the presidency, which in a statement yesterday accused it of making utterances that could deepen the rising division in the country.

Buhari too was not spared as Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Afenifere, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar…