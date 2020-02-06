Turkish Airlines launches new commercial at the Super Bowl LIV

Lagos, Nigeria, February, 2020 – Turkish Airlines has launched a new commercial which explores the humanity’s spirit of exploration, inspired by the world-changing Moon landing in 1969. Titled, “Step on Earth”, the commercial brings back the sense of wonder and adventure felt as 600 million people around the world watched the humanity land on the Moon. The 30-second commercial was viewed in the third quarter of the Super Bowl LIV held this year in Miami, and resulted in the victory of Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 31-20, defeating San Francisco 49ers.

Flying to more countries than any other airline, Turkish Airlines challenges the statistic that over a billion people globally have never travelled outside of their country. The Star Alliance member airline gave the opportunity to three people, who had never travelled abroad, to discover the world beyond the borders of their home country for the first time. The new commercial features Russ,…