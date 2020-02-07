Agunda-Technology Has Helped Improved Comedy

Kindly tell us about your foray into comedy. What drove you to be the creative talent you are today?

My name is Ayodele Agunda. I grew up in Edo State. Mc Shem is my stage name. I was called Shem seven years after my younger brother was given birth to, he was called Japheth and my father said I should be called Shem. The name Shem is biblical; Shem and Japheth were the two sons of Noah who covered their father’s nakedness.

My desire to venture into comedy started when I was growing up. I remember seeing a picture of myself holding a microphone and people were laughing. My childhood experience has always been acting. So when I secured admission into Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, I was going to be a drama leader who will be very popular. But I realized that you can only be a drama leader in one fellowship, besides you can only do drama when your group is presenting. So I changed strategy to allow me create brand presence for myself. At the time, I anchored…