Buhari Pledges More Funding, Equipment for Armed Forces

Procures 22 aircraft, expects additional 17

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari said Thursday that the federal government was committed to providing more funding and enhanced equipment for the Armed Forces and other security agencies to enable them tame the insecurity in the country.

This is coming as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said government had so far procured 22 aircraft while 17 more were expected this year.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of three helicopter gunships in Abuja, the president said professionalism, capacity building and equipping of the armed forces were a major policy thrust of his administration.

Buhari said government was determined to re-professionalise and re-equip the armed forces and security agencies to discharge their duties.

“I congratulate the Chief of the Air Staff and all the personnel of the Air Force on this occasion of the commissioning of the…