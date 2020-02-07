House Probes Agric Ministry over $1bn Donor-assisted Projects





By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has ordered the probe of the Ministry of Agriculture and its parastatal over $1 billion of donor assisted funds spent on various agricultural projects in Nigeria over the years.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, on the need to investigate into the administration and performance of

donor assisted agricultural project funds.

He said that over the years, the federal government had been partnering and acquiring loans and grants from donor agencies such as: World Bank, the African Development Bank (ADB), United Nations (UN), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International Development Agency (IDA), among others, with a view to improving agricultural production in the country.

He said, “Over $1 billion of the donor funds has been spent on various Agricultural projects in Nigeria by the three-tiers of government over the years.”

Abiante stressed that since 1985 the IFAD…





Source: Thisday Newspaper